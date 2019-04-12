Pune: ATS officer, Marathi actress among 4 booked for ‘extorting’ actor accused of molestation

Four people, including a sub-inspector attached to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and a Marathi film actress, have been booked for allegedly attempting to extort money from an actor who allegedly molested the actress.

The 28-year-old actor, who is a resident of Pune, lodged the FIR in this case at a police station on Wednesday.

The police have booked Assistant Police Inspector Amol Tekale of ATS, Ram Jagdale of Sahkar Nagar and two women, including a Marathi film actress, who had lodged an offence of molestation against the 28-year-old actor in September last year.

Police said the complainant and the actress who lodged the molestation offence against him have worked together in a film. On September 28, 2018, the four accused had called the actor to Ram Jagdale’s office in Sahkarnagar to discuss withdrawing the molestation case.

But when the actor came to the spot with his relatives, the accused allegedly forced him to apologise to the actress by touching her feet and also made a video of the entire act.

Then they allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from the actor for withdrawing the molestation complaint. At this time, Jagdale allegedly pointed a pistol at the actor and threatened to throw acid at him and kill him. The accused also allegedly told the actor that he would be framed in another offence.

According to the complaint, the actor gave Rs 1 lakh to Tekale. But as he did not give all the money that was allegedly demanded, the video of him touching the feet of the actress was leaked and became viral on social media.

The actor has alleged that the video was posted online by another woman accused who is now based in Dubai and is friend of the actress booked in the case.

A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhanupratap Barge arrested accused Ram Jadgale and further probe is on.