Pune: Actor Hemant Birje, wife sustain minor injuries in E-way accident

Film actor Hemant Birje, his wife and daughter sustained minor injuries after the car he was driving on Pune-Mumbai Expressway rammed into the road divider at Urse toll booth near Pune on Tuesday night.

According to officials from Shirgaon police post, under Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, Birje (56), along with his wife Amana and daughter Reshma, was on his way to Pune from Mumbai after visiting some family members.

When they were near the Urse toll booth, nearly 30 km from Pune, Birje lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into the road divider. Birje, his wife and daughter sustained minor injuries and were taken to Pawana Hospital for treatment. His statement was later recorded by the police. Birje has acted in several Hindi movies, including 1980s film Adventures of Tarzan, among others.