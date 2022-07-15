Pune activists seek FIR against CM for ‘discrepancies in poll affidavits’

Two Pune activists have moved court seeking registration of offence against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for alleged discrepancies in affidavits filed by him for various legislative assembly elections in the past.

A private complaint in this regard was moved by activists Abhishek Hardas and Abhijeet Khedkar through their lawyer Sameer Shaikh on June 26. The court, on Wednesday, scheduled the matter for the process of scrutiny of evidence and documents on August 17.

“My clients have sought registration of FIR against Mr Eknath Shinde under the provisions of the Representation of People Act and also under Indian Penal Code sections 199 and 200 which pertain to making false statements in a declaration and making use of such declaration. We had moved the court on June 26 and on Wednesday, the court posted the matter for the process of verification of evidence,” Shaikh said.

“The application pertains to discrepancies in multiple affidavits filed by Mr Shinde pertaining to the declaration of movable and immovable assets,” Shaikh said.

Shinde is a four-time MLA from Kopri Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane district.