Pune: Activists, NGOs protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill and NRC

The Citizenship Amendment Bill is being opposed across the North East while in Assam, groups see it as a “threat” to the indigenous communities of the region. (File) The Citizenship Amendment Bill is being opposed across the North East while in Assam, groups see it as a “threat” to the indigenous communities of the region. (File)

Written by Harsh Shukla

Several activists and NGOs in the city, under the banner ‘National Register of Citizens NRC Virodhi Sangarsh Samiti’, held a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB), the National Register for Citizens and the National Population Register on Monday.

The protest march was held from the Pune railway station to the District Collector’s office.

The activists distributed pamphlets listing their demands.

Two days ago, activist Teesta Setalvad had addressed a press conference organised by the NRC Virodhi Sangarsh Samiti.

