Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Pune: Activists in city highlight importance of veganism

The event was organised by Pune Vegan movement, a collective of grassroots Animal Liberation Activists in city.

Activists of Vegan India Movement at an event at Shambaji Park. (Express Photo by Oshwin Kadhao)

ACTIVISTS FROM Pune gathered in front of Sambhaji Park on Jangli Maharaj Road on Sunday to spread the message that freedom from exploitation and abuse is an inalienable right of all sentient beings, both human and non-human. This was done ahead of World Vegan Day, which is on November 1.

The activists, dressed in all-black, stood solemnly holding laptops, tablets and phones, which played videos of the “horrors” that animals endure in dairy farms, hatcheries, and slaughterhouses “that the animal agriculture industry does not want its consumers to see.” Their motto was ‘Face the Truth – Liberation for all.’

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 05:05:32 am
