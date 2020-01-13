Pune: Activists hound security personnel of residential society over dog’s killing

The activists demanded action against the supervisor. (Express photo) The activists demanded action against the supervisor. (Express photo)

The Voices for India’s Voiceless Animals has demanded action against the security supervisor of a residential society on Handewadi Road for allegedly beating a stray dog to death. The organisation has filed an FIR with Wanworie police.

Vineeta Tandon, president of VIVA, alleged the stray was mercilessly beaten with an iron road by the security supervisor of the building when it tried to enter society premises. “Following the brutal beating, the dog suffered fractures on limbs and skull. Children who were playing in the area told us that a society member was involved in the brutal attack. They then tossed him over the tall compound wall and left him to die.”

Tandon said the incident happened on January 8 and they filed an FIR the next day. “We had taken the dog to a hospital. But it succumbed to the injuries. The postmortem revealed that the canine’s limbs and skull had suffered severe damage due to the attack,” she said.

Tejashri Deshpande, a volunteer, said, “We are demanding police action in this matter as we want to stop cruelty

to animals. If the police act tough, only then can we create awareness.”

