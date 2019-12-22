Pune: Activists demand strict action against violation of red signal, use of mobile phones while driving

Inamdar said use of mobile phones while driving was another menace. (Representational Image/ File) Inamdar said use of mobile phones while driving was another menace. (Representational Image/ File)

An organisation that advocates road safety has urged Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham to take strict action against commuters who jump the red signal at traffic crossings and use mobile phones while driving.

“One of the major reasons behind traffic problems and unsafe roads in Pune is commuters’ indiscipline. Driving on the wrong side, jumping red light at traffic crossings and using mobile phones while driving are some violations that are rampant,” said Prashant Inamdar, who heads the organisation Pedestrians First.

“We welcome the strict action under Section 279 that the traffic police are taking against those who drive on the wrong side of the road. This practice puts pedestrians as well as commuters on the right side at risk,” he said.

Inamdar said jumping the red signal at traffic crossings had also become a common violation. “Even PMPML buses violate the red light. It puts at risk pedestrians who are crossing the road while the red signal is on,” he said.

“Commuters who violate the red light are mostly speeding. Considering this rampant violation across the city, action under Section 279,” he added.

Inamdar said use of mobile phones while driving was another menace.

“This is rash driving as drivers don’t have all their attention on the road and the rest of the traffic. Cab drivers, courier and food delivery persons regularly use mobile phones while driving to search for and reach the destination. At times, even PMPML bus drivers are seen using mobile phones while driving. All these offences should be dealt with strictly under Section 279,” he added.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App