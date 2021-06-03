Pune reports 1,836 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate in rural areas gradually decreasing

PMC, PCMC, Cantonment and Councils areas have each reported cases below 500. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

Written by Seona James

Pune reported 1,836 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total case tally in the district to 1,017,164. Though the rural parts of the district continue to account for over 40 per cent of these cases, the positivity rate in these areas is gradually decreasing.

PMC, PCMC, Cantonment and Councils areas have each reported cases below 500.

Daily Covid-19 cases in Pune since March 1, 2021. Daily Covid-19 cases in Pune since March 1, 2021.

The active case count in the district has fallen below 30,000. Among these, 12,294 patients have been hospitalised and the rest are in home isolation.

After witnessing a dip in sample testing for the past two days, the district has once again tested more than 20,000 samples on Wednesday. Though the sample testing has escalated, only a marginal increase in daily positive cases was witnessed. Till date, the district has tested more than 50 lakh samples.

As many as 3,052 recoveries were reported on Wednesday, with the rural areas accounting for more than 50 per cent of them. At the same time, Pune also reported 60 deaths, taking the total death toll due to the virus to 16,984.

The vaccination drive has resumed in the district at both government and private hospitals. The PMC has also organised a vaccination drive especially for students who will be going abroad for their education.