Active monsoon brings steady rain, Pune city records 19.4mm in 24-hours

The southwest monsoon continues to be active over Pune district. Moderate intensity spells lashed parts of Pune district with overall good spatial distribution reported throughout Wednesday.

Similar rainfall with moderate intensity (15.5mm to 64.4mm in 24-hours) is forecast for Thursday.

Some intense spells were recorded during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday over Pune.

The 24-hour rainfall recorded in parts of Pune city on Thursday was Pashan – 19.4mm, Lohegaon – 18mm and Shivajinagar – 17.4mm.

An off-shore trough runs between Gujarat and Karnataka, which is bringing moisture from the Arabian Sea, resulting in very heavy spells over Konkan and Goa.

With intermittent rainfall continuing over the city, the maximum temperatures will remain significantly below normal and it is forecast to remain around 26 degrees whereas the recorded minimum temperature is 21 mm on Thursday.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 22, 2021

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

Pune city AQI – 30 – Satisfactory