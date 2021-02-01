Pune: Active Covid-19 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation fewer than PCMC

Pune Municipal Corporation is presently focusing on vaccinating healthcare workers, who are more prone to infection while treatment of patients. (File Photo by Ashish Kale)

For the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has fewer active cases than that of the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

“The active cases in PMC active cases are less than 2,000 and now in 1,944 active cases. It is less than PCMC,” said Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner.

As on January 31, the PMC had 1,944 active cases after 192 new cases were found on the day. The same day 238 were declared cured of the disease and five deaths were reported. No deaths were reported in other urban areas including PCMC, municipal councils and cantonment in the district.

The total number of those infected with coronavirus in the PMC stands at 1,85,922 of which 1,79,214 have been cured. Of the 1,944 active patients, 1,004 are in hospitals and 940 have self-isolated at home. The death toll is at 4,935 so far.

The positivity rate on January 31 was 4.67 per cent, less than the overall positivity rate of 18.09 per cent. The recovery rate is 96.39 per cent while the mortality rate continues to be high at 2.65 per cent. The mortality rate in PCMC is 1.80 percent, in rural areas it is 2.40 percent, and for the entire district it is 2.39 percent.

The decline in active Covid-19 cases has led PMC to close down the jumbo hospital set up for treatment of patients. The civic administration has also closed other covid care centres across the city.

The civic administration is presently focussing on vaccinating healthcare workers, who are more prone to infection while treatment of patients.