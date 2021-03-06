Pune: Active Covid-19 cases in city increase by over three times in a month

On March 5, the PMC registered 830 new infections and five deaths. The Covid-19 toll is now at 4,881, while the active case count stands at 6,160. (File Photo)

After registering no Covid death on February 6, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which was rejoicing the slowdown of the viral infection a month ago, is now back on containing the spread as the active cases have increased by over three times registering 107 deaths and 13,401 newly infected patients in the last one month. The positivity rate has been consistently above 10 per cent since the last few days.

On March 5, the PMC registered 830 new infections and five deaths. The Covid-19 toll is now at 4,881, while the active case count stands at 6,160.

The PMC had registered no covid death on February 6 this year after registering deaths every day since March 30, except for April 15, last year. A total of 4,774 had succumbed to the virus till February 6.

The decrease in active cases had made the civic administration become relaxed and the reservation of beds in private hospitals was removed along with the closing of Covid Care Centres (CCC) across the city. The PMC had removed almost all the restrictions that were put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 while setting guidelines for activities and services in each sector to begin normal functions. It has continued the mandatory rule for use of masks in public places and maintaining social distancing.

However, the increase in active cases due to faster spread of the viral infection has once again made the administration pull up its socks. Thus, the PMC declared 42 micro-containment zones in the city which is limited to a building with five active cases; locality and housing society with at least 20 active cases.

The PMC active case count had dropped to 1,383 on February 7 from around 19,000 during the peak last year. In a month’s time, the active cases have increased to 6,160 in the civic limits with 300 patients in critical condition and 664 being put on Oxygen.

According to authorities, the decision on closing of schools, colleges and coaching classes is till March 14 and is likely to be extended further. “Also, the administration is planning to impose more restrictions after reviewing the situation next week. The situation is being tracked closely and sectors that are likely to be super-spreaders will face closure as per the need of the situation,” said a senior civic officer adding the review would be done in presence of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, the PMC is continuing to scale up the vaccination drive to inoculate eligible citizens. It has so far administered the first dose to 35,052 healthcare workers and second dose to 5,318 healthcare workers while 18,373 frontline workers have got the first dose and 58 have taken the second dose.

The PMC has inoculated 9,802 senior citizens and 1,051 with comorbidities. It has been increasing the number of vaccination centres and will be carrying out vaccination in a total of 67 centres, including 41 government run hospitals and 26 private hospitals. The three centres — Kamla Nehru hospital, Rajiv Gandhi hospital and Naidu hospital — are carrying out vaccination in two shifts from 8 am to 3 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm, while other centres are operational from 9 am to 5 pm.