Pune: Active case count drops to August low in PMC area but deaths increase by 50 pc

After peaking on September 25 for the second time, the number of fresh Covid-19 cases recorded every day continues to decrease in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits even as the number of deaths has increased by 50 per cent over the past few days.

The PMC registered 14,841 active cases on October 5 as opposed to 14,940 on August 26.

The city’s first patient was identified on March 9 and the number of active cases kept rising till July 28, peaking at 19,135. There was a drop afterwards which continued for 20 days till August 17 with the active case count dropping to 14,442. From August 18, there was again a surge just before the start of the 10-day Ganesh festival and the active case load rose to a high of 17,773. But the PMC started witnessing a slide from September 26.

“We are expecting a further drop in active cases over the coming days. The second surge was seen during and after the Ganesh festival, when many other activities were restricted. Now, there are more relaxations with the opening up of stores and restaurants and resumption of public transport services. Several big festivals are also coming up in October and November, so there is big concern and it will be up to residents to check the spread of infection,” said a civic officer.

The only restrictions currently are on educational institutions, public entertainment facilities and organising functions that would lead to a large gathering of people.

The case fatality rate in PMC limits is 2.4 per cent with 3,647 deaths. On September 4, it was 2.38 per cent with 2,431 deaths. The slight increase is mainly due to the 50.02 per cent increase in deaths, which is higher than the rate of infection over the past month, in which 1,216 deaths and 47,323 new patients were registered.

The city had crossed the milestone of one lakh positive cases on September 4 and the count has risen to 1,49,399 as on October 4. The number of recoveries increased by 55.34 per cent with 46,438 patients recovering from the infection but there has been hardly any change in the number of critical patients.

As on October 4, there are 899 critical patients admitted in ICUs in city hospitals with 504 on ventilator and 395 without ventilator. On September 4, there were 891 critical patients with 529 on ventilator and 362 without. The number of patients on oxygen was 3,233 on September 4 and 2,965 as on October 4.

The testing of samples of suspected cases has been scaled up. October has registered an average positivity rate of 27.82 per cent.

