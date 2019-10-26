Pune: Action against 45 pvt bus operators for ‘charging exorbitantly’

In a joint action, the Pune City Police Traffic Branch and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) have taken action against operators of 45 private luxury buses for allegedly charging exorbitant fares in the run-up to Diwali festival.

Advertising

According to a circular issued by the state government in April 2018, private buses cannot charge more than 50 per cent for each km as compared to the state-owned Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses in the same category (such as non-AC seater, AC seater, Non-AC sleeper, AC-sleeper). This was done in response to a PIL filed by Pune-based social activist Asim Sarode in April 2012 in the Bombay HC, which in turn directed the state to fix the fare of private buses plying on the contract carriage permit.

Last week, DCP (traffic) Pankaj Deshmukh had convened a meeting of bus operators and conveyed the government decision of not charging more than the prescribed fare.

However, many operators were still charging high fares. The police had received complaints on WhatsApp number as well as their Twitter handle. Accordingly, action was taken against 45 buses.

Advertising

“We appeal to people to approach us with tickets if they are charged more than the prescribed fares. Legal action is being taken against the bus operators for violating rules,” said Deshmukh.

“As the buses are heading to various places, we are sending their details to the appropriate authority for further action. We assure that action will be taken. If people approach us with tickets showing high fares, we can help them register an FIR against the bus operator,” said another officer.

RTO Ajit Shinde said the drive against overcharging by bus operators is being undertaken with support from traffic police. “Those who are found overcharging, we are sending their details like permit, licence numbers to the transport commissioner for further action, which may lead to impounding of buses as well as cancellation of permits and licences.”