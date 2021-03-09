Pune: ACP Sushman Chavan appointed in-charge of Swargate Division

Recruited in police service as a sub-inspector in 1987, ACP Chavan has served in various roles in her career, including those at sensitive police stations, State Intelligence Department, Criminal Investigation Department and Anti-Corruption Bureau, among others.

COINCIDING with celebrations to mark International Women’s Day on Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sushma Chavan was appointed in-charge of the Swargate Division of Pune City on Monday.

Chavan, who was also the first woman officer to have completed full term as in-charge of a police station in Pune city from 2010 to 2012, is a President’s Police Medal awardee.

Recruited in police service as a sub-inspector in 1987, ACP Chavan has served in various roles in her career, including those at sensitive police stations, State Intelligence Department, Criminal Investigation Department and Anti-Corruption Bureau, among others. She has served in Pune, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai at various positions.

Chavan’s appointment as in-charge of the Swargate Division of Pune City Police was announced by Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Monday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chavan said, “It is certainly a special feeling. The leadership and Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta sir have shown faith in me. It is now my turn to prove them right.”

Chavan was awarded the Maharashtra Director General of Police’s Insignia in 2007 and the President’s Police Medal for Exemplary Service in 2010. She has received as many as 475 awards during her career spanning close to 34 years.