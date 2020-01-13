Pune: Accused tells cops ‘wanted to buy car to enjoy with father’

Accused Umar Shaikh with police officers. (Photo: Manoj More) Accused Umar Shaikh with police officers. (Photo: Manoj More)

The 20-year-old accused, Umar Shaikh, who allegedly abducted and murdered his friend Abdulahat Siddiqui on Saturday night, wanted to buy a car from ransom money to “enjoy his life with his father”.

“I live with my father in Khadki. There is no one else in our family. I wanted to buy a car so that we could enjoy our lives…,” Shaikh told the police.

In his confession, Shaikh told the police that he went to Abdulahat’s house in Dapodi around 8 pm on his two-wheeler and invited him to go out for a cup of tea. “From Dapodi, we went near Spicer College and entered the university area. Nobody stopped us as we entered from the gate. I had hidden a rope in the bushes earlier that day,” he told police officers.

Stating that he did not have place to keep Siddiqui in confinement, he told the police that he “strangled him with the rope and then called up his family members for the money”.

Meanwhile, there was a steady stream of mourners at Kala Gurav complex in Dapodi, where the victim’s family lived. The Siddiqui family, who hails from a village near Lucknow, has been living in Dapodi for the last several years. Siddiqui is survived by his parents and seven siblings.

His elder brother Rizwan said that on Saturday, Siddiqui came home around 6.30 pm. “Everyday he comes home by 2 pm, but yesterday, he came home by 6.30 pm. He told me that he was late because of a friend’s birthday party,” he said.

He added that Siddiqui then went out to bring his niece from her tuition classes. “Before he went out with the accused, he was quiet and showed no nervousness or any fear,” recounted Rizwan.

He said that Siddiqui wanted to become a businessman. “He always used to say he would like to join our family business or set up some business on his own,” Rizwan said.

“He was always cool and calm. Most of time he kept to himself and was the most loved child in the house as he was the youngest of the eight siblings,” he said.

Friends and relatives of the family said colleges should counsel their students whom they should befriend or go out with. “We never knew he had a friend who was not from his college. This case shows that colleges should take a step to hold counselling sessions with students to guide them in their personal lives,” said Rizwan Shaikh, a relative.

