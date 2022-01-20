Pune accounts for 25% of new cases in state, weekly positivity rate stands above 38%

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 positivity rate for the week till January 19 was at 23.48 per cent, according to the report.(Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune has accounted for 25 per cent of new Covid-19 infections in the state and has a weekly positivity rate of 38.54 per cent.

According to the state health department report that was presented at the cabinet meeting on Thursday in the last week, Pune accounted for 24.89 % of the Covid infections followed by 21.47 per cent in Mumbai.

Thane accounts for 14.27 per cent of infections in Maharashtra. There has been a rise in the overall infections in the state from 2.77 lakh in the second week (January 6-12) to 2.87 lakh in the third week (January 13-19).

Nashik also witnessed a weekly positivity rate of 38.98 per cent. Pune, Nashik, Raigad, Akola, Thane, Nagpur are among the 10 districts, which have a higher weekly positivity rate compared to the rest of the state.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 positivity rate for the week till January 19 was at 23.48 per cent, according to the report. The weekly positivity rate at Raigad and Akola is more than 30 per cent each while Nanded, Wardha, Thane and Nagpur have a positivity rate of more than 25 per cent each.

Mumbai’s weekly positivity rate is 18.59 per cent while districts like Parbhani, Beed, Buldhana, Hingoli and Jalna have a weekly positivity rate lower than 10 per cent.

The positivity rate is a measure of how adequately testing is being done and also helps to understand the spread of the virus based on data of confirmed cases. According to the official data, Pune has seen an 85.54 per cent increase in the number of new infections in the past seven days. From 38,556 infections in the second week (January 6 to 12), Pune has registered a total of 71,537 new infections in the third week (January 13-19).

Mumbai, however, has shown a decline during the same period. In the third week (January 13-19) the number of new infections registered was 61,712 compared to 1,22,258 new cases reported in the second week (January 6-12).

Meanwhile, Nagpur has seen a 174.69 per cent jump in new cases in the past seven days.

The number of new infections in the third week (January 13-19) was at 16,157 compared to 5882 cases reported in the second week (January 6-12).

Tope calls for maximum vaccination coverage

State health minister Rajesh Tope has instructed district collectors and divisional commissioners to ensure maximum vaccination coverage in districts where even the first dose has been administered.

Thane, Nashik, Jalgaon, Nanded are among those districts where over 5 to 10 lakh beneficiaries are yet to take their first dose of vaccine from each district.

While schools will reopen on January 24, Tope has also said that the state cabinet has decided to allow vaccination doses to be administered at schools.

“Sufficient precautionary measures should be taken to avoid adverse events post immunisation,” Tope said. “`Around 50 per cent of the adolescent beneficiaries have been vaccinated and this process needs to be expedited.”

So far, a total of 27.64 lakh beneficiaries have been administered the first dose in the age group of 15-18.