Pune: Two killed as MUV rams into tempo truck on Mumbai-Bangalore Highway

Two people were killed and two more critically injured after a speeding MUV rammed into a tempo truck halted on the roadside on the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway at Punawale in Pune in the early hours of Saturday.

The accident took place around 1.45 am in front of a hotel on the Katraj Dehu Road bypass of the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway. Officials from Hinjewadi police station said the Ertiga MUV carrying four people rammed into the tempo truck.

The impact of the collision killed two of the MUV’s occupants while the two others were critically injured. The deceased have been identified as Sangappa Bhgane and Shankar Kamble, while the injured persons are Uchappa Kamble and Bhimashankar Ayawale. The police said Ayawale was driving the car.

Probe has revealed that the truck driver had stopped to get some sleep, an official said.

An FIR has been registered against the driver of the tempo truck for carelessly halting the vehicle on the road and causing death by negligence. The police have identified the absconding driver based on the registration number of the truck. A search is underway to nab him.