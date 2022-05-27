Pune: Two dead, two injured in separate road mishaps

A man died and another, his friend, was left injured after a speeding container ran them over at Kunjirwadi on the Pune-Solapur highway on Friday.

Police have identified the deceased as Mohit Madhukar Gholap (26), resident of Vidya Vihar Colony in Hadapsar. His injured fried has been identified as Ajinkya Mohan Sangle (26) of Sinhagad Road.

Dhiraj Kale, a third friend, lodged the FIR in the case at the Loni Kalbhor police station.

Police said that Gholap along with Sangle, Kale and Ashish Ubale had gone to a marriage hall in Kunjirwadi to attend the wedding of their friend on Friday afternoon.

Around 2 pm, they left the marriage hall to have cold drink. But while walking back to the wedding venue, a speeding container knocked Gholap and Sangle down. Offence of negligent driving has been lodged against the unidentified container driver.

Police said Gholap died in the incident and Sangle was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police said Gholap was a dental graduate and wanted to prepare for competitive examinations to become a government officer.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a speeding water tanker collided with a motorcycle near the textile market on the Hadapsar Saswad road, causing the death of a teenager on Friday morning.

Police have identified the deceased as Pranav Sunil Patule (19), resident of Fursungi area. His friend Chaitanya Sutar (19) lodged the FIR in this case at the Loni Kalbhor police station.

Police said Patule and Sutar were going towards Saswad on a motorcycle, when a speeding water tanker coming from opposite side dashed them head on, around 9.45 am. Police have booked the unidentified tanker driver under sections 279, 304 (a) and 337 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.