Pune: On way to bring back son during lockdown relaxation, couple killed in road mishap

Satara Police is investigating the case further. (Representational) Satara Police is investigating the case further. (Representational)

A couple from Pune, who were driving to Belgaum to bring back their five-year-old son from his grandmother’s house, died in a road mishap at Umbraj in Satara district in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have identified the deceased as Anuja Gawade (35), who was a doctor, and Amit Gawade (38), an engineer. They were residents of Sadesataranali area of Hadapsar. Police said Anuja, a doctor, ran a clinic in Hadapsar and Amit, an engineer, worked with a company in Kharadi.

Their son Anish (5) had been living with his grandmother in Belgaum since the last one-and-a-half months. As Anuja used to see patients at her clinic amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple had kept Anish in Belgaum as a precautionary measure. But they had started missing their son, and after some relaxations in lockdown were granted by Pune authorities, the couple decided to bring Anish back.

The couple left Pune in their car on Friday night and were driving towards Belgaum, said police. But in the early houses of Saturday, Amit is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle, due to which the car rammed the road divider at Bhosalewadi near Umbraj on the Pune-Satara highway. The impact of the accident was so severe that both Amit and Anuja died at the spot.

Satara Police is investigating the case further.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd