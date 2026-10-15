Pune Accenture techie dies by suicide after fake cop’s drug case threat calls

A 22-year-old engineer working with IT major Accenture in Pune jumped to his death from a highrise building, allegedly after receiving phone calls from a man posing as a police officer, demanding money and threatening to implicate him in a drug smuggling case.

Police identified the engineer as Shikhar Saxena, a native of Uttarakhand, who lived as a paying guest in Kharadi, Pune.

After a complaint filed by his father Kumargaurav Saxena, 46, an FIR was lodged at the Kharadi police station on Wednesday against two unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 308 (6) (extortion) and 351 (4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), among others.

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Shikhar’s death has left his parents, younger sister and relatives in shock. Speaking to The Indian Express, his father, a government official at Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam, said, “I want justice for my son. He was a talented, well mannered youngster. He got a job at Accenture in Pune through campus placement. This was his first job. The culprits should be arrested.”

Police suspect the accused could be cyber criminals possibly in a “drug in parcel” scam, who allegedly forced Shikhar to transfer money into some bank accounts through multiple online transactions, through online threats before he died by suicide in the early hours of October 1.

After doing B.Tech from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Himachal Pradesh, Shikhar joined Accenture at the posh Magarpatta city complex in Pune’s Hadapsar area as an “Advanced Engineering Analyst’ in July this year.

Police said on September 30, a person called Shikhar on his cellphone, which was switched off. The call got diverted to his mother’s phone.

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As per the FIR, the accused, who sounded angry, asked about Shikhar. After his mother told the caller that Shikhar was in Pune, the accused cut the call.

When Shikhar’s father got to know about the call, he called the accused over phone. The accused identified himself as Shikhar’s friend Ajaykumar and said he had called for some PDFs.

His father then called Shikhar on his phone, but could not reach him. Shikhar’s father again called the accused, who claimed to have met Shikhar while playing the online game PUBG. When he said Shikhar never played PUBG, the accused cut the call, the FIR stated.

Shikhar’s father called the accused again. This time, the accused said he was a sub-inspector from Haryana, who wanted to arrest Shikhar as there was a complaint against him for selling drugs, the FIR mentions.

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Finding this suspicious, Shikhar’s father left for Pune on September 30 night. Meanwhile, Shikhar’s uncle, who lives in Pune, approached the Kharadi police. The police lodged a kidnapping case initially as per legal procedure. Also, people who know Shikhar posted his photographs and other details on social media with an appeal to find him.

Around 6.30 am on October 1, however, it was discovered that Shikhar had died by jumping from the refuge area of a 27-floor building at Riverdale Suites in Kharadi, located about a km away from his residence in Pune. Shikhar’s body was handed over to his family after the postmortem. His funeral was performed at his native place, police said.

As per the FIR, when the family checked his laptop after the funeral, it was learnt that on September 29, Shikhar had saved screenshots of money transferred into different accounts to “Ajaykumar” on WhatsApp.

Also, as stated in the FIR, on October 13 afternoon, his father received a call from another number from a man claiming to be working at a “courier office”. He asked about Shikhar. But when his father enquired about courier, the caller disconnected.

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Shikhar’s father again came to Pune on October 14 and filed a police complaint against the accused for allegedly harassing Shikhar and forcing him to die by suicide by repeatedly demanding money and threatening to frame him in a false drugs case. Police are investigating the mobile phone numbers and bank accounts used by the accused.

Police sub-inspector Santosh Mhetre, the investigation officer, said, “There is a possibility that the accused are cyber scammers, but different angles are being investigated.”

“The victim’s cell phone is locked with a password. Attempts are on to unlock it. Prima facie we have found that the accused is not a policeman. Search is on for the accused suspected to be living outside Maharashtra. Whether the accused are cyber criminals is being investigated. Probe is on to know how the accused came in contact with the victim,” said senior police inspector Sanjay Chavan.