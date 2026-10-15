Pune Accenture techie dies by suicide after fake cop’s drug case threat calls

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Father seeks justice, police probing whether accused are cyber criminals, forced victim to transfer money to different bank accounts

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
5 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 09:28 PM IST
Shikhar Saxena’s father at the Kharadi police station in Pune. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)Shikhar Saxena’s father at the Kharadi police station in Pune. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)
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A 22-year-old engineer working with IT major Accenture in Pune jumped to his death from a highrise building, allegedly after receiving phone calls from a man posing as a police officer, demanding money and threatening to implicate him in a drug smuggling case.

Police identified the engineer as Shikhar Saxena, a native of Uttarakhand, who lived as a paying guest in Kharadi, Pune.

After a complaint filed by his father Kumargaurav Saxena, 46, an FIR was lodged at the Kharadi police station on Wednesday against two unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 308 (6) (extortion) and 351 (4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), among others.

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Shikhar’s death has left his parents, younger sister and relatives in shock. Speaking to The Indian Express, his father, a government official at Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam, said, “I want justice for my son. He was a talented, well mannered youngster. He got a job at Accenture in Pune through campus placement. This was his first job. The culprits should be arrested.”

Police suspect the accused could be cyber criminals possibly in a “drug in parcel” scam, who allegedly forced Shikhar to transfer money into some bank accounts through multiple online transactions, through online threats before he died by suicide in the early hours of October 1.

After doing B.Tech from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Himachal Pradesh, Shikhar joined Accenture at the posh Magarpatta city complex in Pune’s Hadapsar area as an “Advanced Engineering Analyst’ in July this year.

Police said on September 30, a person called Shikhar on his cellphone, which was switched off. The call got diverted to his mother’s phone.

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As per the FIR, the accused, who sounded angry, asked about Shikhar. After his mother told the caller that Shikhar was in Pune, the accused cut the call.

When Shikhar’s father got to know about the call, he called the accused over phone. The accused identified himself as Shikhar’s friend Ajaykumar and said he had called for some PDFs.

His father then called Shikhar on his phone, but could not reach him. Shikhar’s father again called the accused, who claimed to have met Shikhar while playing the online game PUBG. When he said Shikhar never played PUBG, the accused cut the call, the FIR stated.

Shikhar’s father called the accused again. This time, the accused said he was a sub-inspector from Haryana, who wanted to arrest Shikhar as there was a complaint against him for selling drugs, the FIR mentions.

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Finding this suspicious, Shikhar’s father left for Pune on September 30 night. Meanwhile, Shikhar’s uncle, who lives in Pune, approached the Kharadi police. The police lodged a kidnapping case initially as per legal procedure. Also, people who know Shikhar posted his photographs and other details on social media with an appeal to find him.

Around 6.30 am on October 1, however, it was discovered that Shikhar had died by jumping from the refuge area of a 27-floor building at Riverdale Suites in Kharadi, located about a km away from his residence in Pune. Shikhar’s body was handed over to his family after the postmortem. His funeral was performed at his native place, police said.

As per the FIR, when the family checked his laptop after the funeral, it was learnt that on September 29, Shikhar had saved screenshots of money transferred into different accounts to “Ajaykumar” on WhatsApp.

Also, as stated in the FIR, on October 13 afternoon, his father received a call from another number from a man claiming to be working at a “courier office”. He asked about Shikhar. But when his father enquired about courier, the caller disconnected.

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Shikhar’s father again came to Pune on October 14 and filed a police complaint against the accused for allegedly harassing Shikhar and forcing him to die by suicide by repeatedly demanding money and threatening to frame him in a false drugs case. Police are investigating the mobile phone numbers and bank accounts used by the accused.

Police sub-inspector Santosh Mhetre, the investigation officer, said, “There is a possibility that the accused are cyber scammers, but different angles are being investigated.”

“The victim’s cell phone is locked with a password. Attempts are on to unlock it. Prima facie we have found that the accused is not a policeman. Search is on for the accused suspected to be living outside Maharashtra. Whether the accused are cyber criminals is being investigated. Probe is on to know how the accused came in contact with the victim,” said senior police inspector Sanjay Chavan.

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Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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