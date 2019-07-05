Pune: ACB catches court clerk taking bribe

A clerk working at the Shivajinagar District Court has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe to provide photocopies of a chargesheet to a complainant.

The accused has been identified as Prasanna Kumar Bhagwat (50), a lower division clerk with Criminal Court No. 5, who demanded a bribe from the complainant, who approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which laid a trap.

Bhagwat was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500 from the complainant at the entrance of the courtroom on Thursday morning.

“On Thursday morning, the complainant reached the spot with the cash. He approached Bhagwat, who then accepted the money at the entrance of the courtroom. He was caught red-handed and has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said Additional Superintendent Dilip Boraste.