Pune: ACB catches court clerk taking bribe

The accused has been identified as Prasanna Kumar Bhagwat (50), a lower division clerk with Criminal Court No. 5, who demanded a bribe from the complainant, who approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which laid a trap.

Bhagwat was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500 from the complainant at the entrance of the courtroom on Thursday morning.

A clerk working at the Shivajinagar District Court has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe to provide photocopies of a chargesheet to a complainant.

“On Thursday morning, the complainant reached the spot with the cash. He approached Bhagwat, who then accepted the money at the entrance of the courtroom. He was caught red-handed and has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said Additional Superintendent Dilip Boraste.

