Pune: ACB books cop, lawyer for seeking Rs 1 L bribe

THE PUNE unit of the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a police sub inspector (PSI) attached to the Junnar police station for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from an accused in a criminal case.

The accused cop has been identified as Amol Sahebrao Patil. The Anti Corruption Bureau has also booked an advocate in this case.

He has been identified as Ketankumar Padwal, who is also the president of Junnar taluka bar association.

The Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint from an accused in a criminal case lodged at the Junnar police station. According to the complaint, Patil himself, and also through advocate Padwal, demanded Rs 1 lakh from the accused. Patil allegedly assured to help the accused in this case and submit a “B-final” (no evidence against accused) report if the bribe money was paid.

As per the press release issued by deputy superintendent of police Shrihari Patil of the Anti Corruption Bureau, the complaint was verified on Saturday.

After confirmation, the offence in this case was lodged against Patil and Padwal on Sunday. Patil was arrested and produced before a special court in Junnar.

The court remanded him to police custody till October 4 for further investigation.