Friday, February 11, 2022
Pune: ACB arrests MSEDCL deputy executive engineer over bribery charges

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 11, 2022 9:48:30 am
The Pune unit of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested a deputy executive engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The accused, identified as Pradip Vasudev Survase (48), works at the MSEDCL office in Uruli Kanchan.

Pune News |Explained: Where Pune gets its power supply from, and what caused the outage

According to the ACB, a 39-year-old electrical contractor had approached Survase regarding sanction for setting up an electric transformer on a customer’s land. For this, Survase allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the contractor. After negotiations, Survase allegedly agreed to do the work for Rs 20,000. Following this, the contractor filed a complaint at the ACB’s Pune office.

The probe agency verified the complaint and then laid a trap to arrest Survase. A press release issued by the ACB stated that Survase was held while accepting the bribe from the contractor on Thursday.

