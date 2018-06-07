Pune: ABIL acquires land in UK to build hotel

Pune-based ABIL group has announced the completion of the acquisition process of a property in London’s Trafalgar Square. A press release issued by the group stated that they intend to use the property for construction of a hotel.

This would be the first foreign foray of the group in the hospitality sector. Amit Bhosale, managing director, ABIL, said, “The property at the Trafalgar Square has the development potential of 1.5 lakh square feet, and was owned by the BlackRock UK Property Fund. After successfully competing through a global bidding process, ABIL has acquired the property at an all-inclusive cost of 97 million Pounds (Approximately Rs 850 crore).

We intend to build a world-class luxury hotel of about 200 plus rooms and would soon begin discussions with leading hotel management companies for a brand tie-up. We hope to start the construction of new hotel at this place by mid next year.” The group has raised the capital through debt and equity.

