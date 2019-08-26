Pune: AAP leader goes on hunger strike demanding better facilities at civic hospitals

Activist and Aam Aadmi Party leader Dr Abhijit More is on a hunger strike from today to press for the demand of starting essential gynecological services at two Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) hospitals.

Dr More began the strike at 11 am in front of Sutar maternity Hospital, Kothrud, which has no facility for delivery through C-sections.

He also demanded that the Bindumadhav Thackeray hospital in Kothrud — a vast area of which is lying unused — be made fully operational. “The major portion of the hospital is still not functional. It has been eight years since the Bindumadhav Thackeray hospital was inaugurated, but the PMC is not utilising it properly,” Dr More said.

At the Sutar maternity hospital, which is the only such civic-run facility at Kothrud, at least 50 per cent of women are directed to Sassoon General Hospital or the main Kamala Nehru Hospital run by the Pune Municipal Corporation for C-sections.

“When facilities are set up in certain areas, the civic body should ensure they are made operational,” Dr More said.

PMC health officials, however, said they were working on stepping up facilities, and that they have urged Dr More not to undertake the hunger strike.