Pune: AAP invites applications from citizens wishing to contest as party candidates

The Pune unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has invited applications from citizens who wish to contest as party candidates in the upcoming civic polls here. The state organizer of the AAP, Vijay Kumbhar, said this move was compatible with their philosophy to let people select their representatives from the outset.

Kumbhar said, “The corporators are supposed to be representing the voters and work according to the former’s wishes. However, the ground reality is different and we in AAP want to change the same.”

He said the applicants would be scrutinized on many accounts and electoral merit would be one of them. “We have to understand that elections and politics like other walks of life require certain skill sets, so we will give candidature to those who qualify for the same. All the applicants will not automatically qualify for a ticket,” he added.

This is one of the many initiatives started by the party before the civic polls. Recently, the party had conducted a training camp for people who wish to come into politics. The workshop was addressed by former bureaucrat Mahesh Zhagade, among others.