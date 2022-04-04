Pune: Aaarogya Film Festival to be held on April 8-9 at NFAI

The 10th Aarogya Film Festival organised by the Pune based P. M. Shah Foundation, which will feature international and national documentaries on health issues will be held on April 8 and 9 at the National Film Archive of India, Law College Road. Entry to this film festival is free on a first come come first serve basis.

The fim festival, which has been organised by the P. M. Shah Foundation since 2009 is being held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. This year, about 49 short films and documentaries will be screened during the two days.

The festival will be inaugurated by former ICMR epidemiologist Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar on Friday, April 8th at 2:00 pm. Subsequently, some short films and documentaries shall be screened between 3 pm and 6 pm.

The short films and documentaries in languages including Marathi, Bengali, Hindi, English, Tamil, Manipuri, Malayalam, French, Persian and Balochi have participated in the festival.

On Saturday, April 9, short films and documentaries will be shown from 10 am to 4 pm. The closing ceremony of the festival will take place at 4.30 pm in the presence of the Chief Guest, Sunil Sukthankar, National Award Winning Film Director.

More than a hundred films from all over the world had applied for screening in the festival. Of these 49 films have been selected for screening during the Aarogya Film Festival. Around 13 films are from different countries and languages while 36 films are from different states of India. All films are about the duration of 20-30 minutes and are based on different topics like mental health, child sexual abuse, COVID, women’s health issues, organ donation, cancer, health and environment.

The best films in the categories of ‘Short Film’ and ‘Documentary’ will be felicitated during the closing ceremony.