Pune: A special Diwali for children at NAWPC

Visually challenged and differently-abled students from rural areas, pursuing education at non-profit organisation National Association for the Welfare of the Physically Challenged (NAWPC), celebrated a special Diwali on Tuesday.

The students were presented with Diwali sweets and new clothes.

Founded by Rahul Deshmukh, the main aim of NAWPC is to make visually challenged and differently-abled students independent with the help of education in computers and advanced technology.

Mahesh Marathe, a student, said, “My parents died when I was six years old… I completed further education in this institute and after passing the bank exam, I am now working successfully in a bank as a clerk.”

The ceremony was attended by actor Rahul Solapurkar and former MLA Ulhas Pawar, among others.

Solapurkar said, “The joy and excitement on the faces of the… students of NAWPC has taught us a lot and I have never seen such happy and enthusiastic children in my life…”.