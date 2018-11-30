Pune: A music concert to experience ‘under the tree’

Written by Vishab Thappa

‘We the Artists’, a Pune-based organisation, will conduct the second season of their “Under the tree (UTT)” music concert series on December 2.

The concert will be held at Akshar Nandan Prathmik Shala, Shivaji Housing Society on Senapati Bapat Road.

THe UTT celebrates fusion music and as the name goes, the performance happens literally under a decorated tree. The UTT celebrates one element of nature along with a dedicated composition and this season, they have chosen ‘wind’.

Abhishek Kawitkar, director of the organization said, “You cannot feel nature by sitting inside an auditorium, to experience something you have to get out. The second season of UTT-World Music Concert Series will feature bansuri player Milind Date who is a world-renowned flutist and a music composer. He has also given music to the film ‘Among the Believers’ which got nominated for the Emmys.”

Besides Milind, the fusion ensemble will feature Derek Julien (lead guitarist), Charudatta Phadke (table,kanjira), Shubash Deshpande (keyboard), Abhay Ingle (percussions) and Jackie Panicker (bass guitarist).

Abhishek said that the UTT aims to give platform and to highlight upcoming musicians.

“Even if you don’t understand music, it is the right place to be, fusion music is a conversation between various instruments and their artists in a jugal bandi format. What we are trying to do is to put out most mature fusion music for Pune,” he added.

Organisers claim that the first season of UTT featured fifty artists from all over the country with performances of Sarang Kulkarni, Shikhar Naad Qureshi, Uday Ramdas, I D Rao amongst others, with a total of five concerts each celebrating different element of nature and welcoming new seasons in the open.