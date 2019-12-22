Pune: A human chain in support of CAA, NRC

Pune residents take part in the human chain. Pavan Khengre Pune residents take part in the human chain. Pavan Khengre

Written by Tiyashi Datta & Amandeep

A human chain was organised in Pune on Saturday by those in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the Jangali Maharaj Road.

Participants raised slogans in support of the Act and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also carried placards. They also raised slogans in support of the police action against protesters in New Delhi, and called for action against those who have “infiltrated the country”.

They also claimed that the protests across India against CAA and NRC were caused by “outside miscreants”.

“The Indian public is largely peaceful. The violent protests are only at places where outside miscreants have entered the public. People have not read the bill, they should do that first and tell us how does it go against the Constitution of India,” said Sudhir Singh, a member of the organising committee of the human chain.

“Every person is born with a bias… But if something isn’t as per their ideological leanings, that does not make it wrong,” he added.

Another supporter, Suraj Yennam, said, “We are here in support of CAA. We have to send back infiltrators from the three nations (Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan) and help those seeking shelter. The national religion of these countries is Islam and they are not religiously persecuted there. The Hindus in these countries can only come to India, they don’t have any other option”.

On the Rohingya Muslims fleeing to India to escape persecution in Myanmar, he said, “There are 57 Islamic countries and they can go there. With the kind of population growth India is facing, we can’t accommodate everyone.”

