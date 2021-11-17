Pune: A film on children from ‘sugar schools’ is reaching out to world audiences and winning awards

Every year, when it is time to harvest sugarcane crops, a great migration of labour takes places from the drought-hit region of Marathwada to the fields of Western Maharashtra. The majority are poor sugarcane cutters, looking for temporary work, who come with entire families and live in makeshift settlements on the premises of sugar factories of Maharashtra. To ensure that the children of the labourers get educated, the government, sugar factories and a few organisations have set up special schools called Sakharshala.

But, a large number of labourer families do not send their children to these schools and instead put them to work on the fields to earn extra money. What happens when one eight-year-old child with an interest in learning wants to go to school? A 35-minute film, called Sakharshala, (Sugar School) narrates the journey of the protagonist Dnyanu.

The film has won the Chinh Special award at the 15th International Chinh India Kids Film Festival that was held between November 9 and 14. It has previously travelled to the Madrid Indie Film Festival in Spain, the Mysore International Film Festival and the Indo-French International Film Festival in Puducherry, where Shivraj Kokane, who plays Dnyanu, won an award for best child actor. Coming up is the Aporia International Village Film Festival in South Korea, where Sakharshala has been selected.

“The aim of making the film was to spread awareness among parents, that they should send their children to the sugar schools. I have stayed in the homes of the labourers and got to know their suffering. At present, the work on the fields is carried out manually but a big challenge is coming because of globalisation. There will soon be machines doing the job, which might make human labour redundant. It is very important that the children get educated,” says Dhananjay Bhawalekar, who has written and made the film.

The team included cameraperson Ganesh Padwal, Ajinkya Jumale on sound, Tushar Sakpal as editor, Sawani Vinita as creative head and Sayali Tanpure as production head, among others. Nitin Bansode plays Dnyanu’s father and Rekha Thakur his mother, who fights for his education.

The narrative also shows how the labourers themselves might have tracts of land in Marathwada, which are lying barren because the region gets no rainfall. “Whatever they earn in the sugarcane fields and factories of west Maharashtra – Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Satara and Pune, among others – sustains them for the next six months,” Bhawalekar says.

“Sakharshala leaves the audience with hope. The only hope for children like Dnyanu is getting back to school… a sugar school that will pave the way for a brighter future,” he adds.