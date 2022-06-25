scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Pune: A celebration of writing and reading at DAV Public School’s literature conclave

The evening featured a prayer dance, music performances and a fusion band concert by the alumni of the school, among others.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 25, 2022 6:54:27 pm
At the core of the conclave helmed by CV Madhavi, principal of DAV Public School, Pune, were panel discussions titled “Language and Literature: Access to Success” and “Language and Literature: Infrastructure and Partnership” (Photo: Canva/Representational)

The APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium in Pashan, a suburb of Pune, was packed with students, alumni, teachers, principals from various schools and authors as DAV Public School celebrated the written word at a literature conclave earlier this month.

At the core of the conclave helmed by CV Madhavi, principal of DAV Public School, Pune, were panel discussions titled “Language and Literature: Access to Success” and “Language and Literature: Infrastructure and Partnership”. A third session highlighted the experiences of authors Salil Desai, Rohini Sathe and Ratna Chandu and their different approaches towards storytelling. A fourth panel, which included students, parents and teachers, focused on a new book, “Let Them Fly”, by Dr Nisha Peshin, director of public schools of the DAV College Managing Committee.

One of her stories was about a child who paints an apple brown despite being told the fruit is red — a reminder that adults, especially teachers, should “keep a broad outlook while dealing with students and allow them to flourish in their own way”. “There is too much regimentation in schools, where teachers still ask pupils to ‘be quiet’. I felt that I could use the story form to create a shift in the thought processes of teachers and parents,” said Peshin.

Can writing be a viable career option? The panellists discussing “Language and Literature: Access to Success” explored this from a number of perspectives, stressing the importance of regional languages as well as the difficulties in getting published. “Being a writer is difficult but immensely rewarding,” said writer Deepak Dalal.

An important concern that emerged in the next panel discussion, “Language and Literature: Infrastructure and Partnership”, was about libraries in schools. The panel, which included author Aditya Nighot and Savita Travis, principal of Pratibha International School, agreed that every school should discuss the library early, before the digital world took over the lives of children.

The programming demonstrated that literature also includes the arts. The evening featured a prayer dance, music performances and a fusion band concert by the alumni of the school, among others.

