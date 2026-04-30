Pune to develop 9 km road to connect Mumbai-Satara highway to Pune-Solapur highways

In a major move to divert the heavy vehicle traffic entering the city from Mumbai-Satara highway and Solapur highway, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to appoint an expert to plan the development of a 60 meter wide and 9 km long road from Khadi Machine chowk to Wadki chowk, an extension to Kataj-Kondhwa road, that would connect the two national highways.

The 9 km road has been put on priority by PMC considering it will have a major impact in solving traffic issues. A total of 19 roads have been identified to be developed at a cost of Rs 982 crore to resolve the traffic congestion of the city.

PMC has given a much needed push to the development of 3.5 km long and 60 meter wide Katraj-Kondhwa road which was pending from many years due to delay in land acquisition. The width of the road is 94 metres but the civic body has decided to keep it at 60 metres currently due to lack of sufficient funds and will be widening it in the next phase as per the availability of funds. The road witnessed a flow of heavy traffic and due to its poor condition had witnessed fatal accidents with rapid urbanisation in the area.

The Katraj-Kondhwa road starts at Katraj chowk and is up to Khadi Machine chowk from where there is connectivity to Pune-Baramati road and Pune-Solapur road cutting across Kondhwa.

“The road from Khadi Machine chowk to Wadki chowk on Pune-Saswad road needs to be developed to cater to the increase in traffic after the development of Katraj-Kondhwa road so that there will be easy access to Pune-Saswad road and Pune-Solapur without allowing the heavy traffic entering the city,” said Rajesh Bankar, Chief Engineer of civic Road department.

He said the development of Khadi Machine to Wadki chowk is part of the plan to develop a road from Narhe to Wadki to ensure heavy vehicles commuting between Solapur, Mumbai and Satara do not have to enter the city to reach their destinations.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also requested the state Public Works Department (PWD) to handover the road stretch from Khadi Machine chowk to Wadki chowk to the civic body for development with necessary funds,” Bankar said that this will ensure that the traffic issue is resolved of the area after the development of the road.

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The PMC has now allocated Rs 34 crore to carry out surveys, prepare detailed land acquisition proposals, and on-site planning for the development of 9 km long and 60 meter wide, he said.

Pune to develop 9 km road to connect Mumbai-Satara highway to Pune-Solapur highways