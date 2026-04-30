Pune to develop 9 km road to connect Mumbai-Satara highway to Pune-Solapur highways

The PMC has now allocated Rs 34 crore to carry out surveys, prepare detailed land acquisition proposals, and on-site planning for the development of 9 km long and 60 meter wide.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneApr 30, 2026 07:22 PM IST
Pune 9 km road projectA total of 19 roads have been identified to be developed at a cost of Rs 982 crore to resolve the traffic congestion of Pune. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a major move to divert the heavy vehicle traffic entering the city from Mumbai-Satara highway and Solapur highway, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to appoint an expert to plan the development of a 60 meter wide and 9 km long road from Khadi Machine chowk to Wadki chowk, an extension to Kataj-Kondhwa road, that would connect the two national highways.

The 9 km road has been put on priority by PMC considering it will have a major impact in solving traffic issues. A total of 19 roads have been identified to be developed at a cost of Rs 982 crore to resolve the traffic congestion of the city.

PMC has given a much needed push to the development of 3.5 km long and 60 meter wide Katraj-Kondhwa road which was pending from many years due to delay in land acquisition. The width of the road is 94 metres but the civic body has decided to keep it at 60 metres currently due to lack of sufficient funds and will be widening it in the next phase as per the availability of funds. The road witnessed a flow of heavy traffic and due to its poor condition had witnessed fatal accidents with rapid urbanisation in the area.

The Katraj-Kondhwa road starts at Katraj chowk and is up to Khadi Machine chowk from where there is connectivity to Pune-Baramati road and Pune-Solapur road cutting across Kondhwa.

“The road from Khadi Machine chowk to Wadki chowk on Pune-Saswad road needs to be developed to cater to the increase in traffic after the development of Katraj-Kondhwa road so that there will be easy access to Pune-Saswad road and Pune-Solapur without allowing the heavy traffic entering the city,” said Rajesh Bankar, Chief Engineer of civic Road department.

He said the development of Khadi Machine to Wadki chowk is part of the plan to develop a road from Narhe to Wadki to ensure heavy vehicles commuting between Solapur, Mumbai and Satara do not have to enter the city to reach their destinations.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also requested the state Public Works Department (PWD) to handover the road stretch from Khadi Machine chowk to Wadki chowk to the civic body for development with necessary funds,” Bankar said that this will ensure that the traffic issue is resolved of the area after the development of the road.

Story continues below this ad

The PMC has now allocated Rs 34 crore to carry out surveys, prepare detailed land acquisition proposals, and on-site planning for the development of 9 km long and 60 meter wide, he said.

Pune to develop 9 km road to connect Mumbai-Satara highway to Pune-Solapur highways

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
twitter

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 30: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments