Pune: 97 who returned to Pimpri from UK test negative, only one positive, 15 migrate

Of the 100 persons who returned from UK to Pimpri-Chinchwad, only one of them has tested positive while 97 of them have tested negative for COVID-19.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) medical officer Dr Varsha Dange said, “115 persons had returned to Pimpri-Chinchwad in the last 15-20 days. Of these we have traced 100 of them. 15 of them have migrated out of Pune or to rural parts of the district. We have conveyed to the departments concerned about the status of these people.”

Dr Dange said the reports of two persons are awaited. “The lone 35-year-old person who has tested positive is asymptomatic,” officials said.

Meanwhile, at YCM hospital, the number of COVID-19 patients has come down by 90 per cent. The hospital was partially converted into non-COVID on November 3.

YCMH dean Dr Rajendra Wable said, “As of today, we have 35 COVID patients and rest of them, nearly 500, are non COVID patients.”

He said they are transferring most of the COVID patients to Auto Cluster facility at Chinchwad and Jumbo facility in Nehrunagar.

“However, we have kept an ICU and a couple of wards open for admitting COVID patients. We cannot close down all the wards for COVID patients,” he said.

