Pune: 96-year-old gets second jab of Covid vaccine, hopes to complete a century

Among those who took the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi e-learning School in Pune on Tuesday was 96-year-old Mugatlal Shah. “Now, I am fully vaccinated and hope to complete a century,” said the retired businessman.

During the first Covid-19 wave in August and September last year, Shah’s son, daughter-in-law and grand-children had contracted the infection. “My father didn’t get infected… after we all recovered, we decided to take the vaccine on a priority basis,” said his son Raju Shah (63).

“At this age too, it is remarkable that he has not had a major illness… it would not be untrue to say that this is just one of the rare times that he has taken an injection. He didn’t complain of headache or side-effects post the first Covid-19 vaccine dose on March 27 at the Janta Vasahat vaccination clinic at Parvati,” he added.

Mugatlal Shah said he had a simple lifestyle. “I wake up at 6 am, engage in prayers and meditation, have lunch by 12 noon, go for daily walks in the morning and evening and read a Gujarati newspaper. Dinner is served by 7 pm, after which I listen to the news and then go to sleep… so far, nothing has happened to me and I feel fine, so citizens must take the vaccine as soon as possible,” said the nonagenarian.

A businessman from Gujarat, he has spent the last 25 years in Pune with his family. Leading a retired life, he often encouraged his son Raju Shah, who is the president of the Shree Pune Modh Mitra Mandal, in efforts to deliver meals to patients with Covid-19, and who were in home quarantine, free of cost. The Mandal had raised funds to the tune of Rs 15 lakh to help deliver home-cooked food to those in home isolation.

Mugatlal Shah is also one of the 3 lakh people above the age of 60 in Pune district who have been fully vaccinated with both doses. “While data of vaccinated persons in categories of 18-44 years, 45-59 years and 60 and above is updated daily, an analysis is yet to be done for specific age groups,” said Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director of Pune circle that includes Pune, Satara and Solapur. Dr Deshmukh’s 91-year-old mother Vanamala too recently got her second dose of the Covid vaccine.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

In Pune district, a total of 8.19 lakh persons above the age of 60 have got the first jab while 3.01 lakh have got both shots since the vaccination drive started in January this year. According to data, in Pune Municipal Corporation area, more than three lakh persons above the age of 60 have got the first vaccine dose while a total of 1.4 lakh have got both jabs.

In Pune Rural areas, a total of 3.9 lakh above 60 have got the first Covid-19 vaccine dose while 96,929 have got both doses and are fully vaccinated. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, a total of 1.28 lakh got the first dose in this age group while 62,023 got both jabs.