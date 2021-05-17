Pune: 96 held for violating Covid norms, taking out massive two-wheeler rally during a funeral

Madhav Hanumant Waghate was murdered, allegedly by a group of about 10 armed men, on Saturday. His friend Siddharth Palange had lodged the complaint of murder in this case at the Bibvewadi police station.

Pune City Police have detained 96 people for taking out a two-wheeler rally during the funeral of a 28-year-old history-sheeter, who was murdered in Bibvewadi area.

Also, Sachin Gawli (23) from the rival group also lodged an offence of attempt to murder against deceased Waghate. Gawli alleged that Waghate and his accomplices allegedly attacked him brutally, leaving him injured, during the brawl at around 1.30 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, during Waghate’s funeral, about 150 to 200 persons took out a huge two-wheeler rally from his residence in Dhankawadi to the crematorium in Katraj, in violation of Covid-19 lockdown norms.

An offence was lodged at the Sahkarnagar and Bharati Vidyapeeth police stations against these 200 persons under sections 143, 308, 332, 268, 269, 270, 188, 158 and 210 (b) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the National Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Police said while some of the assailants in both the cases of murder and attempt to murder have been arrested, so far 96 persons have been held for taking out the two-wheeler rally.

All 96 persons have been sent to the Yerwada Central Jail and their two-wheelers have also been seized, said police.