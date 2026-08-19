9-year-old girl raped, murdered in Pune district; man held

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in a village in Pune district on Tuesday afternoon. The police have arrested a 25-year-old man from the same village.
The Pune rural police said the girl, a Class 4 student, did not go to school on Tuesday as she was unwell. When her parents returned home from work, she was not at home. A search was subsequently launched.
Later in the afternoon, her dead body was found at a secluded location in the village.
Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, confirmed the girl was raped and murdered. “We have arrested a 25-year-old,” he added. The man stayed in the same locality as the girl.
The case comes months after the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in a village in Pune district. A special fast-track court sentenced the 65-year-old accused in the case to death, holding that the case fell in the “rarest of the rare” category.
Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said the incident was “extremely unfortunate and shocking”, adding that she would request that the case be tried in a fast-track court.
“I spoke over the phone with Pune district Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill and reviewed the investigation. The police administration has been clearly directed to conduct a transparent and thorough investigation into the case and take strict action against the accused,” she added.
“The police have acted promptly and taken the suspect into custody, and further investigation is proceeding swiftly. I will make a special request to Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to have the case tried in a fast-track court so that the accused is given stringent punishment at the earliest. I will personally visit the village and meet the victim’s family,” she added.