9-year-old girl raped, murdered in Pune district; man held

The girl, a Class 4 student, did not go to school on Tuesday as she was unwell. When her parents returned from work, she was not at home.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in a village in Pune district on Tuesday afternoon. The police have arrested a 25-year-old man from the same village.

The Pune rural police said the girl, a Class 4 student, did not go to school on Tuesday as she was unwell. When her parents returned home from work, she was not at home. A search was subsequently launched.

Later in the afternoon, her dead body was found at a secluded location in the village.

Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, confirmed the girl was raped and murdered. “We have arrested a 25-year-old,” he added. The man stayed in the same locality as the girl.