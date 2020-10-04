Pune: 9-day induction of BBA, BCA students held by IMED

As many as 185 students from BBA and BCA programmes participated in these sessions.

Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development (IMED) has organised a nine-day online induction programme for students of the BBA and BCA programmes for this year, from October 1 to 10.

Dr Sachin Vernekar, dean, management studies faculty, Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, management skills are required for industries and academia. Facilitating industries and increased production are challenges posed to the corporate world, and management students need to learn about crisis management, he added.

Guest speaker and noted management guru Dr Pawan Agarwal spoke about the management techniques of the Mumbai Dabbawallas during the Quality and Management session. He talked about the importance of time management and explained how the Dabbawallas plan, organise and deliver dabbas on time. He also spoke about fundamental principles of management and supply-chain management using practical case studies.

