Pune: 84 detained for throwing balloons, forcefully applying colour on Holi

More than 80 men were detained Thursday for throwing water balloons and forcefully applying colour on others, including girls and women.

In both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdictions, orders were issued prohibiting use of water balloons during Holi celebrations.

Senior Inspector Satish Mane of Wakad police station, where 84 men were rounded up and detained, said, “We had formed teams to put a check on the miscreants throwing water balloons and forcefully applying colour on others, particularly girls and women.”

Police said the action was taken under Section 68 of the Bombay Police Act, which makes orders issued by the police officers binding on residents under the jurisdiction.

Pune Traffic Police said that till 7 pm, at least 184 cases of drink driving and 40 cases of wrong side driving were registered.