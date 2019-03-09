Pune: 80 ‘special’ police bikes to hit the streets of Smart City soon

The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) has decided to introduce ‘smart police patrolling’ in Aundh, Baner and Balewadi (ABB), areas that are being developed as part of the Centre’s Smart City initiative. The agency has proposed to procure 80 specially-designed motorcycles for patrolling that would have a variety of features, including a public address system (PAS), modified helmet, siren and video camera. Speakers would be mounted on the motorcycles and the patrolling policemen would wear helmets with in-built microphones linked to the PAS.

In its proposal, the PSCDCL said the motorcycles would have a PAS so that even a solitary police officer is able to communicate with the public through his helmet, which will be linked to the system. Flash lights would be placed on the front of the vehicle so that it can be identified as that of the Pune traffic police.

The cameras will be installed on the motorcycle so that they are able to record all traffic violations. All the electronic material on the motorcycle would be water-proof.

The vehicles will be fitted with a GPS tracking system that will be synced with other systems, and enable live streaming to the mobile traffic command control centre. They will also have a compartment where the police personnel will be able to keep their jacket, baton and e-challan machine, and a separate helmet holder. The police personnel riding these motorcycles will also be given smart phones. The PSCDCL also seeks to set up ‘Smart Citizen Facilitation Centres’ at 30 police stations across the city to provide a convenient and interactive platform for various services provided by the police department.

The agency has also proposed a comprehensive video surveillance project, in which it aims to support police in maintaining law and order, facilitating faster turnaround times for proper criminal investigations and resolving criminal complaints.