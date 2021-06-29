Pune: 80 per cent MSEDCL employees vaccinated

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has expedited the Covid vaccination of the employees and, so far, vaccinated 79.4 per cent of them, the power distribution body said. This includes 59,799 regular and outsourced employees.

Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal said that the remaining 20 per cent of employees will be vaccinated in the next fortnight.

The Management of MSEDCL is taking special efforts for the vaccination of their employees who are working hard for giving uninterrupted and quality supply to its consumers for the last 1.5 years.

Singhal had sent letters to all the district collectors and, as a result, MSEDCL employees have been designated as frontline workers in 34 districts across the state. This has helped considerably in ensuring speedy vaccination of the MSEDCL employees, Singhal said in an official statement released by MSEDCL.

From the total 75,323 working employees, 59,791 (79.4 per cent) including both the regular and the outsourced are vaccinated till date. Baramati zone has achieved the highest degree of vaccination amongst the employees with 91.2 per cent of them getting the jabs.

The vaccination has sped up in last month. “In one month alone, the number of vaccinated employees has gone up to 79.4 per cent. Also, 4 058 employees have also taken the second dose of vaccine. Considering the possibility of the third wave, all the remaining employees should be vaccinated in the coming 15 days”, Singhal has said.