Pune: 8-year-old boy found ‘bludgeoned to death’ in Chikhali

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched a murder investigation after an eight-year-old boy was found bludgeoned to death in the Chikhali area of Pune late on Sunday night.

The boy was found in an abandoned tin shed at Chikhli when the police and relatives were already looking for him after he had gone missing. Primary investigation suggests that the boy died of an injury caused by a blunt object in his head and the police suspect that he was bludgeoned to death with a cement block.

Senior inspector Vasant Babar, in-charge of the Chikhali police station said: “The boy had left his house around 12.30 pm on Sunday. When he did not return for a long time and could not be seen near his house, the family members approached the police and a missing case was registered on Sunday evening. The police teams and family members launched a search for him. In the night, his body was found in an abandoned tin shed in Hargude Vasti of Chikhali, not far from his house. He had a fatal injury inflicted with a blunt hard object. We have registered a case of murder and launched a probe.”

Officials said that the boy’s family hails from Rajasthan and is now settled in Chikhali where his father owns a grocery store.