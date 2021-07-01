Pune: 8 ward offices given administrative charge of 23 newly-merged villages

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said eight ward offices have been given their administrative responsibility. (File Photo)

After the Maharashtra government extended the boundaries of the civic body by merging 23 new villages, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has distributed the villages as administrative units among eight ward offices.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said eight ward offices have been given their administrative responsibility. “The ward offices should immediately take over the official documents of the gram panchayat of these villages and submit a report to the municipal commissioner’s office,” he said.

The ward offices will have the responsibility of providing necessary civic facilities to residents of the respective areas, Kumar said, adding that the ward offices can temporarily appoint a dedicated officer of the rank of deputy engineer, branch engineer or junior engineer for the purpose.

The Autade-Handwadi, Holkarwadi, Shewalewadi and Manjari Budhruk village area will be handled by Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office while Kondhwe-Dhawade and Kopre villages area will be with Warje-Karvenagar ward offices.

Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Pisoli and Wadachiwadi villages will be with Kondhwa-Yeolewadi ward office and Wagholi with Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri ward office.

Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi, Mangdewadi and Bhilarewadi villages will be with Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office area and the village areas of Nanded, Kirkatwadi, Khadakwasla, Nandoshi, Sanasnagar and Narhe will be with the Sinhagad Road ward office.

Mhalunge and Sus villages will be with Aundh-Baner ward office and Bavdhan Budhruk with Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office.