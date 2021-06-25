Pune: 8 villages declared as Covid-19 containment zones in Baramati till July 7

Eight villages in Baramati taluka of Pune district have been declared containment zones till July 7 following a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the last week.

Katewadi, Sawal, Pundare, Shirsuphal, Manajinagar, Morgaon, Malegaon Budruk, Undhwadi Kathepathar are the eight villages where only essential services will be allowed for 15 days. Each of these villages has more than 10 active cases.

“The cases in these villages have doubled in a week,” block development officer Dadasaheb Kamble said. “After 15 days, we will review the situation. If the cases do not rise further, we will lift the containment measures,” he added.

“Though cases are coming down in urban areas, there is an increase in rural areas. We have instructed officials to ensure that the containment plan is strictly adhered to by the residents,” he said.

Kamble said out of the 118 villages in Baramati taluka, at least 24 have no active cases. Baramati taluka has had 500 Covid deaths.

