Pune: 77-year-old arrested for murdering wife

Pune City Police on Saturday arrested a 77-year-old man who had fled after allegedly murdering his wife in their house in Wanavdi on Thursday night.

Advertising

Police have identified the accused as Harvindar Singh Bindra, his deceased wife as Devandar Kaur Bindra (67), residents of Flower Valley Society in Wanavdi. Their son, Ramindar Singh Bindra (39), who lives in an adjacent apartment, lodged the complaint in the case at Wanavdi police station.

According to the police, the victim was mentally and physically unwell for the last 30 years. Harvindar used to run a garment business but stopped working about a decade ago to take care of his wife.

Police said the initial investigation has revealed that Harvindar stabbed his wife with a sharp weapon at 9.30 pm on Thursday, and then left the house around midnight. In a note he left behind, Harvindar said he was fed up of his wife’s illness and was finding it difficult to take care of her as she had been sick for many years. He said he had decided to kill her and then commit suicide, said police. Harvindar also apologised for his actions in the note, said police.

A police team, led by Senior Police Inspector Krantikumar Patil launched a search for Harvindar and nabbed him in Pune Camp area on Saturday morning. He was arrested under IPC Section 302, police said, adding that he will be produced before the court on Sunday.