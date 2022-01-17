scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 17, 2022
Must Read

Pune: 75-year-old woman’s gold chain stolen in PMPML bus

The victim, a resident of Ganesh Peth, lodged the FIR in the case at Swargate police station on Sunday.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
January 17, 2022 10:19:59 pm
Police said the complainant was going to Swargate from Bharati Vidyapeeth by a PMPML bus on Saturday afternoon when an unidentified co-passenger stole her gold chain.

A 75-year-old woman was robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 25,000 inside a PMPML bus here on Saturday.

The victim, a resident of Ganesh Peth, lodged the FIR in the case at Swargate police station on Sunday.

Police said the complainant was going to Swargate from Bharati Vidyapeeth by a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus on Saturday afternoon when an unidentified co-passenger stole her gold chain.

More from Pune

Police sub inspector H B Bhosale is investigating the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement