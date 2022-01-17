Pune: 75-year-old woman’s gold chain stolen in PMPML bus

A 75-year-old woman was robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 25,000 inside a PMPML bus here on Saturday.

The victim, a resident of Ganesh Peth, lodged the FIR in the case at Swargate police station on Sunday.

Police said the complainant was going to Swargate from Bharati Vidyapeeth by a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus on Saturday afternoon when an unidentified co-passenger stole her gold chain.

Police sub inspector H B Bhosale is investigating the case.