Pune: 75-year-old woman’s gold chain stolen in PMPML bus

January 17, 2022 10:19:59 pm
A 75-year-old woman was robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 25,000 inside a PMPML bus here on Saturday.
The victim, a resident of Ganesh Peth, lodged the FIR in the case at Swargate police station on Sunday.
Police said the complainant was going to Swargate from Bharati Vidyapeeth by a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus on Saturday afternoon when an unidentified co-passenger stole her gold chain.
Police sub inspector H B Bhosale is investigating the case.
