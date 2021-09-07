Pune: 73,000 seats vacant, third round of FYJC admissions begins today

With over 73, 000 seats vacant in First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) after the second round of admissions, the Deputy Director of Education (DyDE) has announced the third regular round of admissions which begins today.

From Tuesday, the FYJC admission website will facilitate submissions of new forms and updating of Part 2 of the forms, which will be available till September 9.

Two days — September 10 and September 11 — have been set aside for data processing after which, students will be able to see the junior college-wise allotment list for Round 3 on September 13 post 10 am. The cut-offs will be displayed on the portal and will also be sent to students by SMS.

Between September 13 to 6 pm on September 15, students will have to confirm, reject or cancel their admission in the allotted colleges.

It is important for the students who will be allotted the college of their first preference to take admissions, otherwise they will be blocked for further admission rounds until the special round of admissions takes place.

Junior colleges have been asked to submit the status of admitted students on the website by September 15 and by the next day, the vacancies for further admissions will be displayed.