Pune: 73-year-old woman living alone drugged by maid, robbed of Rs 8 lakh; police launch probe

The Pune City Police has launched a probe into an incident from the last week of June in which a 73-year-old woman, who was living alone, was allegedly drugged by a maid who then fled with cash and valuables worth Rs 8 lakh from her house.

An FIR in this case was registered at Yerawada police station on Saturday by the woman, who lives in a residential society in Kalyaninagar. The incident had taken place on the night of June 29. The FIR was registered only on Saturday because of the time taken by the complainant to approach the police station and establish all facts of the case, police said.

Officials said the complainant had been living abroad for a long time and returned to India some time ago. Her family members still live abroad while she stays alone in the apartment, police said. Two days before the incident, a maid started working for her, doing domestic chores and helping her in her daily routine.

According to Sub-Inspector Vishal Patil, the maid did not show identity documents to the complainant, telling her that the documents were left at the house of her previous employer and she would get them as soon as possible for verification.

On June 29, the maid gave the complainant water laced with sedatives, which made her dizzy and unconscious, police said. When she woke up, the maid had fled, police said. The complainant later realised that her gold and platinum ornaments and cash worth Rs 8 lakh had been stolen, police said.