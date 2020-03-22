Pune: 72-year-old man arrested for ‘making sisters remove clothes for rituals’

Pune city police have arrested a 72-year-old man for allegedly making two sisters remove their clothes for performing rituals, assuring that it will “solve all of their problems”.

Police have identified the accused as Bharat Kedmane, a resident of Kurduwadi in Solapur district. The women filed the complaint in the case with the help of activists of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANIS).

According to Nandini Jadhav, executive president of ANIS for Pune district, two well-educated sisters were suffering from some problems in their family. They got to know about Admane from a woman known to them.

Jadhav said the sisters then contacted Admane for help. Admane came to their home and told them someone had performed “black magic” on them and assured them that he will solve their problem by performing a “ritual” and demanded Rs 7,000 for the purpose, Jadhav added. According to police, on February 11, 2010, Admane performed the ritual for which he asked the two women to remove their clothes and touched their private parts with a lemon. Police said the women were left disturbed after the ritual and on realising that Admane had cheated them, contacted Hamid Dabholkar of ANIS. Later, Nandini Jadhav of ANIS took the victims to the police station, police added.

“A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Machhindra Chavan and Senior Inspector Pratibha Joshi initiated an investigation and arrested Admane under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013,” said Jadhav.