Pune records 70 mm rainfall in 24 hours, among wettest areas in country

Some parts of Pune city recorded 70 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the season’s highest so far, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed Thursday morning.

Pune district will be under an ‘orange’ alert on Friday even as heavy rain battered Maharashtra for the fourth straight day, leaving hill stations and plains flooded alike.

Many areas in Maharashtra were among the country’s wettest areas with Shirgaon recording 312 mm of rainfall, Vaitarna dam 252 mm, Tamhini 235 mm, Lonavala 218 mm, Mahabaleshwar 150 mm, Koyna 142 mm, Matheran 130 mm, and Mumbai – Santacruz and Dahanu (70mm each) – during the past 24-hours.

The IMD on Thursday said that the Southwest monsoon will remain active over the west, central, and peninsular India till July 18.

Multiple weather systems favouring widespread rainfall are present over various parts of the country. Maharashtra is under the influence of strong westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea. The favourable weather systems are a low-pressure area located over south coastal Odisha, an east-west shear zone, and an active monsoon trough located to the south of its normal position.

Districts in Central Maharashtra and Konkan will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall (65 to 115.6mm in 24 hours) during the next four days. The Met department has advised people from venturing outdoors, especially to low-lying areas, river banks and ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Nashik, and Kolhapur.